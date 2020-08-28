23 dead, city in a shambles as PMD forecasts more rain in Karachi today

People wade through a flooded road amidst submerged vehicles during monsoon rain in Karachi, August 27, 2020. REUTERS

KARACHI: The city of lights was in a shambles after receiving unprecedented rains on Thursday as many areas remained flooded with rainwater.

Almost all the major roads of the city, including II Chungrigarh Road, University Road, Shahrae Faisal were inundated in some areas early in the morning, posing a grim challenge to those who had ventured out of their homes.

At least 23 people were also killed in the metropolis in various rain-related incidents, according to Karachi's police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Two people were killed in roof collapse incidents, four people drowned, one person died due to electrocution, while another died in a motorcycle incident, said the additional inspector general. Most of the remaining deaths were caused by collapsing walls.

PMD predicts more rains

Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz meanwhile predicted more showers today, saying moderate spells of rain were possible in the city by the afternoon.

The PMD official said that Karachi had received unprecedented heavy rain due to the interaction of a monsoonal system in Sindh and a westerly wave from Balochistan on Thursday.

“In 15 hours from Thursday morning till night, over 230 mm of rain was recorded which was never observed ever before in such a short spell of time,” he said.

Holiday in Sindh

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a public holiday across the province today due to the rain emergency in several cities and towns of Sindh. A statement issued by CM House said all government-run, public sector and private institutions would remain closed on Friday.

“Institutions which render emergency services will only be allowed to remain open. These include Sindh Government’s Health Department, the Local Government Department, its subsidiary organisations in the province, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and revenue services offices in the province.”

PM assures all-out help to CM Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to CM Murad and offered all-out help to victims of rains in Karachi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Thursday.

“The prime minister has talked to the Sindh chief minister and assured him of all-out help from the Centre and its institutions to the Sindh government. Whatever help is sought will be provided on [an] emergency basis,” the minister tweeted.

Prior to the tweet, the Sindh chief minister had complained while talking on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, that Karachi was not among the priorities of the prime minister and the federal institutions did not think it proper to talk to the Sindh government.

“When we contact the Centre no reply comes from there,” Murad had said. However, after the interview, the CM himself informed Geo News that the prime minister has spoken to him.

Army establishes flood control centre

Army flood control rooms have been established in Karachi and Malir for assisting citizens in rain emergency, according to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations.

The following telephone numbers can be contacted for immediate assistance:

• 021-34491082

• 021-99247267

• 021-99207795

Another helpline number, 1135, has also been added to the control room.

Hub Dam fills to maximum capacity

The water level in Hub Dam, which supplies water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, crossed the 339-foot mark yesterday and filled to its maximum capacity for the first time in 13 years.

The water level in the dam had risen due to the recent spell of torrential rains in Karachi and Sindh and the dam has now begun to flow out from the spillways into the sea near Mubarak Village.

The WAPDA administration had earlier closed the Hub Dam to visitors in view of health hazards. However, residents of the settlements around the dam, residents of the Hub Dam Residential Colony, Karachi residents and others arrived in large numbers in the spillway area to witness the streams overflowing, which look much like waterfalls.

In the catchment area of Hub Dam, which stretches up to the mountain range of Balochistan, the water level has risen by more than 9 feet in three days.