Here's what you can do to stay safe during the torrential rains

Residents wade through a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan´s port city of Karachi on August 26, 2020. Photo: AFP / Asif HASSAN

As rain continues to lash Karachi, Sindh and other parts of the country during the monsoon season, a couple of tips to remain safe during the rainy season can definitely come in handy.



One must be careful to avoid electrocution and other accidents whenever it rains heavily.



A lot of Karachi's problems emerge due to the absence of a proper drainage system which causes urban flooding. However, these are some of the precautionary measures that Karachiites can use to be prepared for the rain.

Electric Shock

Water, as we all know, is a very good conductor of electricity. During harsh weather, power lines break and can turn a pool of water into a deathtrap

Avoid venturing outside during heavy rainfall on foot

If venturing outdoors is necessary, avoid wading through water if you see broken power lines have fallen into the water.

In case of broken power lines, promptly inform K-Electric on their helpline (listed below).

Avoid touching wet electrical switches such as doorbells

Protect your vehicle

While it is advisable to stay indoors during the heavy rainfall, if you must be outside, make sure your vehicle is equipped to deal with the torrential rainfall.

Make sure your windscreen wipers are functioning properly

The most common cause of vehicle breakdowns is when water is sucked into the exhaust pipe when driving through water. Usually connecting a high-grade piece of pipe to make sure water does not find its way into the exhaust can make the difference between a car stalling and running during heavy rainfall.

Make sure all headlights and hazard lights are working properly as visibility will be affected, so even in the day time keep those lights on high beam.

Adjust how you drive according to the weather. You will have to drive slower and pay more attention to the road than usual to avoid skidding, slipping and causing a collision.

Depending on your vehicles it may not be advisable to drive through water deeper than a few inches without hydroplaning - which is when your tyres lose contact with the road.

If your vehicle begins to skid, do not slam the breaks, remain calm and guide your vehicle in the direction you wish to proceed.

Protect your home

The most common damage to homes is caused by water creeping in through open windows, leaky roofs, skylights, and from terraces without proper drainage.

Make sure all windows and skylights are closed properly to avoid water coming through.

For areas that are open such as terraces where water may collect, including rooftops, make sure all drains are unclogged to allow proper drainage. Water accumulating will find a way out, usually inside the house from under doors and cracks.

Make sure all exposed electrical wires are properly sealed. Avoid using any electrical appliances in open areas.

If there are trees near your house, make sure all dead branches are trimmed which can cause damage if ripped off due to strong winds and rain.

For those people who have basements in their houses, purchase sandbags to keep the water at bay and avoid flooding your basement. Be prepared to move furniture to higher floors in case water does break your sandbag barriers.

Make sure you have a stocked First Aid kit.

Stock up on batteries and flashlights, as the power is likely to go out.

Charge your cellphone and any devices you might need during a power breakdown.

Stock up on essentials

While the rainfall is unlikely to have any long term impact. It is advisable to stock up on essentials to avoid venturing out during heavy rainfall.

Emergency numbers

It is advisable to make note of emergency numbers in case you need them. We pray that you do not.