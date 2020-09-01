Multan men who allegedly shot teen for resisting gang-rape arrested

Doctors said the five-hour operation was successful and the teen was out of danger. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

MULTAN/MUZAFFARGARH: Two of the thee men who allegedly shot a teenage boy for resisting gang-rape have been arrested, police said on Tuesday, adding that another one was yet to be caught.



Authorities said a first information report (FIR) of the alleged attempted sexual assault has already been registered at the Bait Mir Hazar police station, with two of the three suspects apprehended.

The traumatic incident had occurred two days ago in the Lundi Pitafi town of Muzaffargarh's Bhindi Korai.

The 15-year-old boy, who was shifted from Bait Mir Hazar Khan Jatoi to Nishtar Hospital Multan in a critical condition, successfully underwent a surgery.

Doctors said the five-hour operation was successful and the teen was out of danger. However, they added that it would take some time for him to fully recover.



According to reports, the three suspects had allegedly shot the boy in his backside when he refused to give in to their sexual advances.

A day prior, a team of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) visited the young boy and met his family, including his mother and brother.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad had said at the time her team assured the child and his family of all possible cooperation.