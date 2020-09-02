Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Kangana Ranaut asks Modi to take action against 'movie mafia culprit' Karan Johar

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Ever since Kangana got her own Twitter account, she has been launching attacks on Bollywood celebrities

B-Town actor Kangana Ranaut is blasting at Indian film director Karan Johar once more, dubbing him the ‘main culprit’ of the ‘movie mafia.’

Ever since the diva got her own Twitter account, she has been launching attacks on Bollywood celebrities and calling them out over supposed discrimination.

Blasting Johar, the Queen actor tweeted: "Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me.”

This was in response to a user who had tweeted: "Sushant's GYM Partner is Exposing how Bollywood [email protected] Karan Johar made Drive Movie just to Trap & block Sushant Singh Rajput from doing further projects in Bollywood.”

Last week, she had also alleged that Bollywood parties often have a commonplace use of drugs as well.

“If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," she had said. 

