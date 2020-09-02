Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

PESHAWAR: At least 29 people have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab during the recent spell of rains and landsliding in the provinces.

Three women and two children were among those who died in Punjab during the recent spell of rain.

According to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, at least 20 people have died in KP from rain-related incidents while floods swept away and damaged several connecting bridges.

The floods also inundated several villages in the province, said the PDMA.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the connecting roads have been sealed due to the landslide while land connection to the Phander district has been severed.

Nine swept away in Balakot floods

In Balakot, nine people were swept away in flash floods, which also caused the breaking down of the Madin bridge. At least 13 people were rescued after the flash floods hit them.

At river Kanhar, Sindh river, and Saran, locals have been asked to migrate to other areas for shelter.

In Chitral, a big part of a village at Raishan was submerged in water due to the floods, while in Azad Kashmir, several areas' roads were blocked due to landsliding and rains.

In Punjab, 15 villages were submerged due to flash floods which claimed the lives of three people while in Sargodha, two children died when the roof of a house collapsed.

In Jhang, due to a low-level flood in Chenab river, as many as 145 villages have been submerged in rainwater.

