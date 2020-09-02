Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Azaz Syed

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days

By
Azaz Syed

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

 American blogger Cynthia Ritchie has been asked to leave the country in the next 15 days. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Wednesday rejected US blogger Cynthia Ritchie’s request to extend her Pakistan visa and asked her to leave the country within 15 days.

The Islamabad High Court had on July 10 asked the Ministry of Interior to decide on a petition filed by a PPP leader seeking to deport US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie after she was accused by the party of making derogatory remarks about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The IHC had also urged the ministry to decide upon Ritchie’s stay in Pakistan and the extension of her visa.

In an earlier hearing, the court was told that her visa had expired on August 31.

Ritchie accuses PPP leadership of 'harassment' and 'manhandling'

In a video broadcast live on Facebook in May, Ritchie had alleged that a senior PPP leader had raped her while two others had "manhandled" her at a separate occasion.

She had stated that the incidents occurred in 2011 when the PPP was in power, when the individual she accused of rape had been a senior minister.

Ritchie had further alleged that two other senior party leaders — a federal minister and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani (who publicly responded to the allegation) — had "physically manhandled" her when the latter "was staying the President House".

More From Pakistan:

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana
SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void

SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void
Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP

Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP
Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan

Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan
PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly

PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly
SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds

SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds
Punjab government reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries

Punjab government reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries
Authorities halt anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs after day's work

Authorities halt anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs after day's work
Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit
Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'

Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'
Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem

Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem
Multan men who allegedly shot teen for resisting gang-rape arrested

Multan men who allegedly shot teen for resisting gang-rape arrested

Latest

view all