Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Scott Disick and her former partner US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who are spending more time together for their children, have reportedly not ‘reunited’ as a couple.

The TMZ, citing close sources of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Scott, reported that they are not couple even though they have been hanging out more since his split with 22-year-old model Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie.

According to the report, Kourtney and Scott are just maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship for their three children Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five and they have not reunited.

“It is highly unlikely Kourtney and Scott Disick will ever get back together as a couple,” the report said.

Kourtney, 41 and Scott 37 remained partners for nine years and have three children.

Scott and Sofia called it quits last month and the former celebrated her 22nd birthday with close friends and family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The model jetted off to Cabo San Lucas after she officially called it quits with boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick.

While, Scott hit up Nobu in Malibu over the weekend with Kourtney and their children.

