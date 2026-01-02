'The Office' star Melora Hardin shared 'harrowing' on-set experience

'The Office' star Melora Hardin got bit by a monkey on set

The Office star Melora Hardin revealed one of her scariest on-set experiences.

She recalled a close encounter with a monkey while filming alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the early ’90s.

In a career-spanning interview, Hardin recounted her guest role on ABC’s short-lived legal drama Equal Justice where Parker starred as young prosecutor Jo Ann Harris.

During one episode Hardin had to share scenes with a monkey actor.

The animal unexpectedly bit her leaving a cut on her skin.

“It didn’t make me bleed, but it definitely cut my skin,” Hardin told Entertainment Weekly.

"It could have been worse, but those monkeys, it was the same kind of monkey [as on Friends]. Those monkeys are just so high strung. They're just really hyper kind of animals. They're really highly anxious."

Despite the scare, the Monk alum shrugged off the incident joking about how today’s actors might react differently.

“…if today that happened to an actress, I don’t know, would they sue? Oh, God!” she laughed.

Hardin’s anecdote adds to her long list of memorable animal encounters including her time working with Marcel the capuchin monkey on Friends.

While Marcel didn’t injure her she recalled the animal’s anxious energy making the shoot equally challenging.

Equal Justice aired from 1990 to 1991 marking an early chapter in Parker’s career before her breakout role in Sex and the City.