David Harbour's lover breaks silence on emotional toll after Lily Allen’s attack

Natalie Tippett, the woman known as “Madeline” in Lily Allen’s album West End Girl, opened up about the emotional toll she faced after the release of the singer’s music.

Tippett, who has one daughter, said that she experienced “intense anxiety” and lived through the “lowest lows” in 2025.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she also expressed “immense gratitude for therapy” and support from friends, family and her community.

The star has been identified as the woman who was in a relationship with the singer’s ex-husband after their marriage became open.

She clarified that their involvement did not last three years and insisted it was not an affair.

However, the 34-year-old said she felt “extremely violated” by how she is shown in Allen’s lyrics and criticised the use of private messages without her consent.

According to reports, Tippett met the Stranger Things star in 2021 while working in the costume department on his Netflix film We Have a Ghost.

Their relationship reportedly began during filming and continued after the project ended.

Lily’s album West End Girl details the end of her four-year marriage to David, including lyrics about the Madeline.

Moreover, the music sparked curiosity and debate among fans, asking who the woman in the songs is.