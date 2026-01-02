 
FKA Twigs says her twenties were marked by trauma and mistakes

FKA Twigs opens up about experiences that helped her shape who she is today

FKA Twigs honestly opened up about her past and said that she went through some very painful times in her life.

The 37-year-old singer said those experiences helped shape who she is today, even though they were difficult to live through.

While speaking to ELLE UK, Twigs reflected on growing older and gaining clarity at such young age, saying: “I’m reaching that age where I can really look back at my life and I can see so many things that have been beautiful and amazing, and other things that have been really brutal and violent.”

The cellophane hitmaker continued explaining that she learned to accept both the good and the bad parts of her life.

“I can hold things at the same time, and that feels really good. Life is like a raspberry. It’s bitter but it’s sweet,” the singer shared.

Looking back at her younger self, Twigs added, “I’ve always wanted to be at this perfect cross point of growth and youth… and also not be an idiot like I was in my 20s.”

Last year, the singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, sorted out her domestic abuse lawsuit against her former partner Shia LaBeouf.

She filed the abuse case in 2020 and later she requested it to be dismissed with harm.

However, FKA also talked about her past health struggles, including surgery to remove fibroids. 

