Kim Kardashian feels crippling fear of 2026 for shocking reason

Kim Kardashian exhausted with new year expectations after last year’s blow

Kim Kardashian is not making any New Year's resolutions for 2026 as she is scared to hope for anything more than trying to heal from 2025.

The 45-year-old reality star could not fulfil her goals for the year last year and dealt unexpected blows, which reportedly made it her “worst” year yet.

The Kardashians star could not wait for 2026, but she was also scared and did “not know what she will do if 2026 is worse,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Speaking of the tribulations the Skim founder had to go through last year, the source shared, “Failing the bar was a major slap in the face and a massive blow to her ego.”

Co-parenting with her ex-husband, Kanye West, was another challenge for the socialite, as being a mom is already “tough,” and “co-parenting with Kanye” adds to her pressure.

As for her love life, the mom of four “doesn’tknow if she will ever have time to have another serious relationship in her life.”

The source continued, “She’s not getting any younger and is stuck in her ways, and to find someone that would meet her in the middle and be an important man in her life to her and her kids might just be impossible.”

While she “feels defeated” by the year gone by, the media personality is reportedly struggling to find hope for the coming year.