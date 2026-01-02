Stephen Colbert speaks out after Late Show cancellation

Stephen Colbert finally opened up about the end of The Late Show during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

TH 61-year-old star shared a strong message about what he learned over the past year, “Don’t trust billionaires.”

He continued, talking about the cancellation: “They don’t get rich by finding that money on the side of the road, brother.”

CBS announced the show would end in May, saying that it lost around $40 million a year, even though it was still the highest-rated show in its time slot.

However, some people in the industry, including Jimmy Kimmel, questioned this explanation.

The cancellation happened while CBS’s parent company, Paramount, was merging with Skydance Media.

David Ellison became the head of the new company, with some experts thought politics may have played a part, because Colbert has been criticised publicly by former president Donald Trump.

The host kept talking about the show ending, as in in December, he joked about Paramount having a lot of money, saying they could afford to change their mind.

Even though The Late Show is finishing, Stephen Colbert is still working in media and has not said he will leave TV.

His New Year’s Eve comments are one of his clearest talks about what happened behind the scenes.