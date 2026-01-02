Simon Cowell reflects on Kelly Clarkson's 'perfect' 'American Idol' win

Simon Cowell opens up about Kelly Clarkson 'American Idol' win

Simon Cowell looked back at the time when the American Idol crowned its very first winner.

It’s been more than two decades since American Idol season 1 ended, but Cowell still remembers the night Kelly Clarkson changed television history.

During his recent appearance on Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Cowell described Clarkson’s 2002 victory as “like a movie.”

He recalled how the then-unknown singer transformed the show from a risky experiment into a cultural juggernaut.

“You couldn’t have asked for a more perfect winner,” Cowell said.

“She’s [an] amazing person, incredible personality, and just this killer voice.”

Cowell admitted he initially feared Idol would flop after early auditions yielded lackluster talent.

But Clarkson emerged from the first pool of semifinalists, quickly proving herself a standout.

By the finale, she beat fellow contestant Justin Guarini to become America’s first “Idol.”

While Cowell praised Clarkson’s artistry and enduring career, he didn’t hold back on critiquing the season’s runner-up.

“I just wish it wasn’t the guy,” Cowell said of Guarini, adding that he believed Tamyra Gray would have made a stronger finalist.

Clarkson’s win not only launched her into superstardom but also validated the show itself.

Cowell reflected, “I remember that moment when your name was called, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season.'"