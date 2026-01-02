Princess Kate’s Christmas presents were just to stop losing her phone

Princess Kate’s favourite Christmas gifts might make you giggle as they were all about helping her stop losing her phone.

Giovanna Fletcher, the popular podcaster who hosted Kate on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby show back in 2020, revealed that the Princess of Wales confessed off‑camera to being “notoriously bad” at keeping track of her mobile so much so that her presents that year were geared entirely toward keeping it in hand.

“She always loses her phone,” Fletcher told The Times, explaining that every gift that Christmas was phone‑related and “all about her not losing her phone.”

It’s not known what Kate received for Christmas in 2025, but the phone fiasco has become a charming footnote to her very public comeback this year.

As she steadily resumes her royal duties following a cancer diagnosis and treatment, the Princess has struck a note that’s far more meaningful than misplacing gadgets championing British excellence.

A palace insider confirmed the couple want to “shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the UK,” reflecting a renewed commitment to domestic causes as Kate’s public appearances increase.

Alongside Prince William, she’s revealed plans to spotlight at least one engagement each month in 2026 that celebrates everything from thriving homegrown businesses to community champions and creative innovators.

“There’s a weight to speaking with Catherine you feel her influence, what she could shape for the country,” Fletcher said.

Not long after, she helped launch the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood, a project insiders describe as her “life’s work.”

“This isn’t just about babies,” a source close to the princess explained.

“It’s about the adults they become, and the society they help build.”