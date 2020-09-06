Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza speaks out on the surging trend of abuse against women on social media

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Dia Mirza came to the defense of Kangana Ranaut during her public spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Bollywood star Dia Mirza has come forth to slam the rampant use of derogatory words for women on social media.

Coming to the defense of Kangana Ranaut during her public spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Dia Miza slammed the politician for disrespecting the Queen actor on national television.

“Strongly condemn the word ‘[expletive]’ used by @rautsanjay61 . Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language,” wrote Dia.

She went on to talk about the surging trend of abusing women on social media, as she said: “The last few months have seen an unprecedented rise in name calling and personal abuse. It is something that undermines every effort made to build a safe/equal society for women. Unfortunately many women are also perpetuating this culture. This must stop. Let’s stand together!”


More From Bollywood:

Arjun Kapoor isolates himself at home as he tests positive for Covid-19

Arjun Kapoor isolates himself at home as he tests positive for Covid-19
Katrina Kaif enthralls fans with dazzling photos

Katrina Kaif enthralls fans with dazzling photos
Kareena Kapoor’s growing baby bump clearly visible in her latest photo

Kareena Kapoor’s growing baby bump clearly visible in her latest photo
Suhana Khan steals the spotlight on the internet with dazzling pictures

Suhana Khan steals the spotlight on the internet with dazzling pictures
Taapsee Pannu comes to the defense of Rhea Chakraborty over ‘gold digger’ claims

Taapsee Pannu comes to the defense of Rhea Chakraborty over ‘gold digger’ claims
Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by NCB likely to happen on Monday

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by NCB likely to happen on Monday
Daisy Shah trolled over her photo with Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’

Daisy Shah trolled over her photo with Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’
Indian filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passes away after a cardiac arrest

Indian filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passes away after a cardiac arrest
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she will treat her pregnancy differently this time

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she will treat her pregnancy differently this time
Sanjay Dutt's first cycle of chemotherapy ends, actor positive about health

Sanjay Dutt's first cycle of chemotherapy ends, actor positive about health

Rhea Chakraborty's father says India's judicial system has wrecked his 'middle-class family'

Rhea Chakraborty's father says India's judicial system has wrecked his 'middle-class family'
Pamela Anderson is dating her bodyguard

Pamela Anderson is dating her bodyguard

Latest

view all