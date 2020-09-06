Dia Mirza speaks out on the surging trend of abuse against women on social media

Dia Mirza came to the defense of Kangana Ranaut during her public spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Bollywood star Dia Mirza has come forth to slam the rampant use of derogatory words for women on social media.

Coming to the defense of Kangana Ranaut during her public spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Dia Miza slammed the politician for disrespecting the Queen actor on national television.

“Strongly condemn the word ‘[expletive]’ used by @rautsanjay61 . Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language,” wrote Dia.

She went on to talk about the surging trend of abusing women on social media, as she said: “The last few months have seen an unprecedented rise in name calling and personal abuse. It is something that undermines every effort made to build a safe/equal society for women. Unfortunately many women are also perpetuating this culture. This must stop. Let’s stand together!”



