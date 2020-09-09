Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's anoinment 'devastated her marriage with Prince Philip'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's anoinment 'devastated her marriage with Prince Philip' 

Queen Elizabeth took over the British monarchy almost seven decades ago. 

However, not many know that her coronation as the sole ruler of the Great Britain impacted her marriage with Prince Philip to a great extent.

At the time of the Queen's coronation her marriage was strained and going through a rough patch.

So much so, that she thought it was over.

When she officially took over the throne, things between her and husband Prince Philip were not as smooth.

As revealed by Philip's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, “This extremely active enthusiastic young man who suddenly finds his whole life is going to be taken away from him and probably thinking he will become a “yes man” for the rest of his life."

She adds in the upcoming National Geographic documentary, Being the Queen, “This really devastated their lives as a married couple.”

“I’m sure it was very strained at first and for someone like Philip to acquiesce to the nation and basically give up his bride to the world and take a backseat to everything that’s going on,” Executive Producer Tom Jennings told Us Weekly.

“I think he managed to get through it, but I’m sure it was a very strained time for them," Jennings added.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have been married to each other for 72 years now.

He is said to have always done what is best for the country, be it letting his wife take all the limelight, as shown in Netflix series The Crown.

More From Entertainment:

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'
Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem
Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Latest

view all