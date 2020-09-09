Queen Elizabeth's anoinment 'devastated her marriage with Prince Philip'

Queen Elizabeth took over the British monarchy almost seven decades ago.

However, not many know that her coronation as the sole ruler of the Great Britain impacted her marriage with Prince Philip to a great extent.

At the time of the Queen's coronation her marriage was strained and going through a rough patch.



So much so, that she thought it was over.

When she officially took over the throne, things between her and husband Prince Philip were not as smooth.

As revealed by Philip's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, “This extremely active enthusiastic young man who suddenly finds his whole life is going to be taken away from him and probably thinking he will become a “yes man” for the rest of his life."

She adds in the upcoming National Geographic documentary, Being the Queen, “This really devastated their lives as a married couple.”

“I’m sure it was very strained at first and for someone like Philip to acquiesce to the nation and basically give up his bride to the world and take a backseat to everything that’s going on,” Executive Producer Tom Jennings told Us Weekly.



“I think he managed to get through it, but I’m sure it was a very strained time for them," Jennings added.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have been married to each other for 72 years now.

He is said to have always done what is best for the country, be it letting his wife take all the limelight, as shown in Netflix series The Crown.