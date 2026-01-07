Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on career cost due 'unconventional divorce statement'

Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on career cost due to her 'unconventional divorce statement'

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about an opportunity she missed due to the criticism around her famous 'conscious uncoupling' statement.

The Marty Supreme actress, 53, and her ex-husband Chris Martin, 48, announced their separation in 2014 after just over ten years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they described their split as a 'conscious uncoupling.'

She was widely mocked for using the phrase, which was unfamiliar at the time, instead of making a straightforward divorce announcement.

Speaking on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Gwyneth told how the reaction to their statement became so negative that she lost out on a movie role.

'I was meant to do a movie and it was right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris. The distributor was like, this might be too hot to touch.'

She sarcastically added: 'That was great because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired, that was so awesome.'

Offering insights into the statement, Gwyneth said she understands why people may have misinterpreted it, suggesting that many had experienced painful separations rather than the more amicable split she and Chris had.

'Say you'd had a really nasty divorce or your parents had a nasty divorce and then you hear, it doesn't have to be done this way,' she said.

'Is the inference that I messed someone up? I do understand why it was so personal for people. You only see that kind of reaction when it's personal. When we're hurt, we say things we don't mean. We get angry, we respond. That's humanity.'

It comes just a few weeks after Gwyneth said she's still 'proud' of her 'conscious uncoupling' from the Coldplay singer.