Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter on Wednesday after it intruded into Pakistan's side of the Line of Control (LoC), according to the ISPR.



In a tweet, the ISPR pointed out that this was the 11th Indian spy quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year. The military's media wing said that the helicopter had intruded 500 meters inside Pakistan's territory before it was shot down.



"#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year," tweeted the ISPR.



In July, Pakistan Army had shot down the 10th Indian quadcopter in the Pandu sector along the LoC. The military's media wing had said that the spying helicopter "had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC".



"This is [the] 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year," the ISPR added.



