Wednesday Sep 09 2020
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter on Wednesday after it intruded into Pakistan's side of the Line of Control (LoC), according to the ISPR.

In a tweet, the ISPR pointed out that this was the 11th Indian spy quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year. The military's media wing said that the helicopter had intruded 500 meters inside Pakistan's territory before it was shot down.

"#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year," tweeted the ISPR.

In July, Pakistan Army had shot down the 10th Indian quadcopter in the Pandu sector along the LoC. The military's media wing had said that the spying helicopter "had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC".

"This is [the] 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year," the ISPR added.


Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura

Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects

Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'

UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing

AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani

Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in 5th generation warfare: Gen Bajwa

Coronavirus vaccine: CanSino Phase 3 trial set to begin this month in Pakistan

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

NAB approves multiple investigations into KP Billion-Tree Tsunami Project

Men shoot dead transgender woman, wound another in Peshawar

Bilawal urges federal govt to declare agricultural emergency

