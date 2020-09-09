PCB demands report on Sarfaraz's refusal to play 3rd T20I against England

Wicket keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded a detailed report after it emerged that former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had initially refused to play the last T20I match against England in Manchester, The News reported.

It has been learnt that the team management wanted to keep this matter hidden, however, the board has asked management to submit a detailed report of the incident.

Geo Super reported that Sarfaraz expressed “deep” concern that by inducting him in the team for the last match there was added pressure that could cause things to go south if he slipped.

He only agreed to play the match on the persuasion of Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

Misbah, as quoted by Geo Super, contested the development, saying that Sarfaraz had not refused to play but “expressed his reservations”, which he said was something “I would also have done if I were in his position”.