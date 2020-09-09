Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

PCB demands report on Sarfaraz's refusal to play 3rd T20I against England

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Wicket keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded a detailed report after it emerged that former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had initially refused to play the last T20I match against England in Manchester, The News reported.

It has been learnt that the team management wanted to keep this matter hidden, however, the board has asked management to submit a detailed report of the incident.

Geo Super reported that Sarfaraz expressed “deep” concern that by inducting him in the team for the last match there was added pressure that could cause things to go south if he slipped.

He only agreed to play the match on the persuasion of Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

Misbah, as quoted by Geo Super, contested the development, saying that Sarfaraz had not refused to play but “expressed his reservations”, which he said was something “I would also have done if I were in his position”.

More From Sports:

England's Dawid Malan topples Pakistan's Babar Azam as top T20I batter

England's Dawid Malan topples Pakistan's Babar Azam as top T20I batter
Wasim Akram laments over Karachi beach's littered state

Wasim Akram laments over Karachi beach's littered state

Sarfaraz Ahmed had 'deep reservations' against playing 3rd T20I against England: report

Sarfaraz Ahmed had 'deep reservations' against playing 3rd T20I against England: report
Misbah-ul-Haq says team on right track despite less-than-ideal results

Misbah-ul-Haq says team on right track despite less-than-ideal results
Novak Djokovic defaults out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Novak Djokovic defaults out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
England call up Sussex's Phil Salt as reserve for Australia ODI series

England call up Sussex's Phil Salt as reserve for Australia ODI series
PCB recommends harsh punishments for corrupters

PCB recommends harsh punishments for corrupters
Usman Khawaja wants to get back to his birthplace Pakistan to play PSL

Usman Khawaja wants to get back to his birthplace Pakistan to play PSL
England record unlikely win to go one-up in T20I series against Australia

England record unlikely win to go one-up in T20I series against Australia
Lionel Messi not leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi not leaving Barcelona
Messi could stay with Barcelona, says father

Messi could stay with Barcelona, says father

After backlash, alcohol brand's logo to be removed from Babar Azam's Somerset jersey

After backlash, alcohol brand's logo to be removed from Babar Azam's Somerset jersey

Latest

view all