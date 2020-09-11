Sajid Khan accused of sexual assault by Indian model: 'He tried to touch me'

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Sep 11 2020
Sajid Khan is in the midst of yet another scandal for sexually harassing an Indian model allegedly.

Khan, was earlier called out in the #MeToo movement in 2018, after not one but three women came forth claiming sexual assault from the infamous director.

In a long Instagram post, Paula detailed the incident wherein she states Khan asked her to strip for him to bag a role in his movie Housefull.

“He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me," she added.

She said that she did not have any contacts in the industry and had to fend for herself and her family.

She also alleged that he harassed her when she was just 17 years old.

Paula went on to add that she does not have any idea about the number of girls he has harassed or assaulted.

She also said that the incident had traumatised her since the age of 17 when she did not speak about it.

Paula ended her note with a hard-hitting sentence stating that people like Sajid Khan should be put behind bars for promoting the casting couch culture and stealing the dreams of vulnerable, young girls.

