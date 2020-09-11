Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
Sohail Imran

Mohammad Yousaf puts criticism of Misbah-ul-Haq 'in the past'

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Mohammad Yousuf has taken many a digs at Misbah-ul-Haq over the past year.

Mohammad Yousuf has decided to put his beef with head coach and coworker Misbah-ul-Haq in the past as the former gave a press talk regarding the latter in a rather reconciliatory tone.

Yousuf had been arguably the most outspoken critic of the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Misbah since the latter was handed the dual role of coach and chief selector last year.

From calling him "defensive and technically flawed" to even accusing him of masterminding the infamous 2009 mutiny, Yousuf never let an opportunity to take a shot at Misbah pass.

“The things I said about Misbah are now in the past,” Yousuf said about his fellow bearded ex-teammate. “Our jobs right now are separate and do not overlap but we are both under the umbrella of the PCB. Both of us, by working within our respective spaces, have to strive for the betterment of the country and Pakistan cricket.”

Yousuf also gave a ringing endorsement to the PCB’s revamped, star-studded coaching panel.

“The PCB has made good appointments. I cannot say if the PCB has decided to appoint so many big-name cricketers so it could itself avoid criticism. I think every organisation hires people on the basis of their qualification. All the former players currently on the PCB’s books have fantastic qualifications,” he said.

