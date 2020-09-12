Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani diagnosed with COVID-19

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani diagnosed with COVID-19

Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor confirmed on Friday. 

Taking to Twitter, Aftab informed his fans about the recent diagnosis, adding that he showed minor symptoms.

In a long post, he revealed that he has been in quarantine at home ever since, and receiving medical attention as suggested by the doctors and the concerned authorities.

Urging everyone to take necessary precautions, Aftab wrote, "Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently, I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID 19.

"Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe.

"With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab."

Eminent Bollywood celebrities who contracted the coronavirus earlier include Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, Genelia D'Souza and others. 

