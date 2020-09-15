Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Islamabad police reject US Embassy’s statement regarding surge in street crimes

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Pakistani Rangers patrol near the US embassy in Islamabad on Sept. 21, 2012 – Photo: AFP

The Islamabad police on Tuesday rejected the US Embassy’s statement regarding the recent spike in street crimes in the capital city, stating that the information is based on assumptions and no such incidents took place in the areas mentioned in the official document.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Islamabad had issued a statement, claiming the recent surge in street crimes in Islamabad – where most incidents have taken place in sectors G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10, I-9, and I-10.

Read more: US embassy releases fresh travel advisory related to Pakistani airlines

“These street crimes have included muggings, armed robberies, and thefts of mobile phones, purses, and automobiles. US citizens are reminded that police response times to reported crimes can vary,” read the statement, warning the citizens travelling within these sectors and especially while visiting markets to exercise caution and remain alert.

However, the Islamabad police spokesperson strongly denied the US embassy's statement, adding that the capital city has seen a decline in the street and other crime rates compared to previous years.

