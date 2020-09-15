Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth extends birthday greetings to Prince Harry as he turns 36

With Prince Harry marking his 36th birthday, Queen Elizabeth has extended birthday greetings to her grandson with an adorable throwback photo.

The monarch honoured the Duke of Sussex despite him no longer being part of the British royal family, as her official social media account wished him a happy birthday from across the pond.

The photo shared on the official royal family account was from the Young Leaders reception where a chipper Harry talked to his grandmother.

“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017,” the caption read.

The duke is marking his first birthday away from the royal family after he stepped down as a senior member along with wife Meghan Markle and moved to the United States to lead a ‘financially independent’ life.

