Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech

Bollywood celebs attack Kangana Ranaut, extend support to Jaya Bachchan's speech

A large number of Bollywood celebrities have attacked Kangana Ranaut while supporting Jaya Bachchan's explosive speech.

Much of the fraternity sided with the actor and member of Parliament Jaya, applauded her explosive speech and slammed Kangana for defaming them.

Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu showed their support to Jaya's side of the argument.

“Mrs Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The ‘agents’ and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect," Richa tweeted.

Meanwhile Sonam reacted, "I want to be her when I grow up..”

Taapsee too joined in saying, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect.”

Jaya Bachchan had blasted Kangana and BJP MP Ravi Kishan saying some people are trying to flog the entertainment industry.

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” said Jaya.

Responding to Jaya's attack, Kangana said: “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

