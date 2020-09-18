Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

US actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston got flirty and caused their A-list fellow stars to break into laughter as they reunited for virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie Fast Time at Ridgemont High for the first time since their divorce.

Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 were joined in the table read by the stellar cast of the film including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta.

Dane Cook hosted the virtual live table read on Thursday night.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor read the lines of popular high school student Brad Hamilton while the Friends star played the part of Linda Barrett to re-enact the 1982 classic.

The hour-long streaming was organized for fundraising and took place on Facebook.

It was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s first onscreen appearance together since their 2005 divorce.

The celebrity couple was married for five years from 2000 to 2005.

