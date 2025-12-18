Gwyneth Paltrow would ‘never' do one thing to Ethan Hawke

Gwyneth Paltrow reassures Ethan Hawke about special ‘Great Expectations’ moments

Gwyneth Paltrow is drawing a clear line when it comes to revisiting one very specific romantic movie memory involving Ethan Hawke.

The actress recently made it clear that she would “never” film another on-screen kiss in the same Central Park spot where she once shared an iconic moment with Hawke nearly three decades ago.

The topic came up during a Vanity Fair video interview, where Hawke sat down with his former Great Expectations co-star and admitted he had “one selfish question” to ask her.

The conversation turned to Paltrow’s upcoming film, Marty Supreme, in which she stars opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Hawke noted that the new movie includes a kissing scene filmed in Central Park and asked directly whether it was shot in the same location as their 1998 film.

“Yes,” Paltrow confirmed when asked if the production filmed in Central Park. But when Hawke followed up with, “Did you kiss him in the same place you kissed me?” the Oscar winner shut the idea down immediately.

“No. Honey, never,” Paltrow replied. When Hawke jokingly suggested it might be “the same damn location,” she doubled down.

“Never,” she said again. “I never would have done that. I never would have desecrated our make-out spot like that.”

The exchange was playful but revealing, highlighting the lasting significance of their scene in Great Expectations.

Paltrow starred as Estella in the 1998 romantic drama, which was directed by Alfonso Cuarón and adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic novel.

Hawke played Finnegan “Finn” Bell, a young artist who falls deeply for her character, with their Central Park kiss becoming one of the film’s most memorable moments.

In Marty Supreme, Paltrow takes on the role of Kay Stone, the love interest of Chalamet’s character, Marty Mauser, in a story centered around competitive ping-pong.

While the new film marks a different chapter in her career, Paltrow made it clear that some cinematic memories remain untouchable.

Marty Supreme is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 25, but for fans of Great Expectations, Paltrow’s comments serve as a nostalgic reminder that certain moments, and locations, are best left preserved exactly as they were.