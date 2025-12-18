Selena Gomez addresses changes in voice: ‘No excuse'

Selena Gomez on voice changes and facial hair

Selena Gomez is speaking out directly to fans to clear up ongoing questions about changes people have noticed in her voice, offering a candid and calm explanation during a recent Instagram Live session.

The 33-year-old singer and actress addressed the topic head-on on Tuesday, Dec. 16, making it clear there is no dramatic reason behind it.

“There’s no excuse, I don’t really care,” Gomez said during the livestream, according to fan-recorded footage.

“I think my point is that sometimes things happen. I get weird [or] my throat swells from the inside sometimes. That’s all.”

The Only Murders in the Building star has long been open about her health journey, including her lupus diagnosis, which she first publicly discussed years ago.

In a 2015 Billboard interview, Gomez explained the seriousness of what she was dealing with behind the scenes.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy,” she said at the time.

“That’s what my break [from the spotlight] was really about… I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again.”

During the same Instagram session this week, Gomez also took a moment to respond to comments about her appearance, specifically addressing questions about facial hair.

Appearing makeup-free, she shared a clip on her Instagram Stories and explained, “someone made me laugh because they asked me, ‘How do you shave your mustache?’” She clarified that what people may be noticing isn’t hair at all.

“It’s my melasma,” she said. “I take care of it and treat it, but yeah it’s there.”

Gomez went on to reassure fans that melasma is common and manageable, adding, “I totally get it. It’s from the sun,” while encouraging followers to be consistent with sunscreen.

Melasma is a skin condition that can cause darker patches on the face, often triggered by sun exposure or hormonal changes.

By addressing both her voice and appearance openly, Gomez once again reinforced her reputation for honesty and transparency with her audience.

Rather than offering excuses, the singer emphasized acceptance, reminding fans that bodies change, health fluctuates, and sometimes explanations are simple.

Her message resonated as a grounded reminder that public figures experience the same physical realities as everyone else.