Nawaz accepts Bilawal's invitation to attend APC via video link: sources

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shakes hands with Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif accepted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's invitation to attend the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) via video link, sources told Geo News.

Bilawal had taken to Twitter on Friday to announce that he had enquired after Nawaz's health and invited him to attend the conference which will be hosted by the PPP on September 20.



"Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September," tweeted the PPP chairman.







Responding to Bilawal's tweet, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz thanked the PPP chairman.

"Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers," she said.

Opposition parties including the PPP, PML-N and the JUI-F have said that they will use the platform to try to come up with a joint strategy focused on ousting the incumbent government.



New election or in-house change?



The opposition parties had decided to convene an APC at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20. The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting comprising leaders from all opposition parties, who decided that it was time to show the incumbent government the door.



"The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment's delay," JUI-F's Durrani had said.

"We want free and fair elections in the country, with no interference whatsoever," he had further said, terming the 2018 general elections "a disgrace to the whole country".

Durrani had said that opposition parties were on the same page that giving the incumbent government one more day in power would be unjust. "This government has destroyed the country in its two years" of rule, he added.

The upcoming APC, he had said, would decide on the future plan of action as the opposition leaders had already made up their minds on numerous issues that the country was facing.



"The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change," he had said.



'Friendly opposition'



Earlier, sources had reported that Nawaz had assured Bilawal — during a telephonic conversation between the two that took place last month — that the decisions taken by the APC will be implemented.



The former prime minister had also spoken to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and assured him that the PML-N will cooperate with the joint opposition in the future.



Fazl had complained to Nawaz that major political parties like the PML-N and the PPP have been playing the role of a "friendly opposition" in the parliament despite being signatories to a joint communiqué issued by opposition parties.



The joint communiqué had, after the 2018 elections, termed the PTI government a product of stolen, illegal and unconstitutional mandate.