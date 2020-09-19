Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 19 2020
Miley Cyrus's bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

American singer Miley Cyrus has bringing to light her past marriage with Liam Hemsworth unabashedly.

The vocal powerhouse appears to be at it once again with a song on her seventh album that reportedly throws light about her intimate relationship with her ex-husband.

According to The Sun, the song titled Win Some, Lose Some is a direct hit at Hemsworth as Miley indicates the struggles she faced in their marriage through explosive lyrics.

Some of the lyrics read: "Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead. Look back and the memory’s haunted, can’t believe we did it again, yeah. Can’t count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head."

The chorus also hints at how Miley pretended to love the Aussie actor during the course of their tumultuous marriage: “You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can’t pretend any more."

Another track on the album makes startling revelations about how she may have gotten married for a distraction. The singer’s lyrics read: "Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction.”

