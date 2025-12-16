Lisa Rinna's daughter exposes mystery behind health struggles

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, and her daughter Delilah Hamlin opened up about the mystery behind her health struggles.

Hamlin has suffered years of health battles and is recovering from the physical and emotional toll of what she believed to be a medical mystery.

The 27-year-old model admitted that she has been suffering from endometriosis, which went undiagnosed for years.

It was only after she had surgery that she stopped experiencing seizures due to the chronic condition.

She said that she suffered from gynecological health issues throughout her life and relied on her own research to medically advocate for herself.

"I had really painful periods," Hamlin said on a recent episode of the She MD podcast. "And I saw so many different gynaecologists, and no one mentioned endometriosis."

Hamlin added, “The first time I had ever heard of it was when Halsey posted about it on her Instagram years ago, and then I never thought about it. I thought about PCOS and other things that gynaecologists would bring up. But my cramps were so bad I was diagnosed with PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder)."

Explaining the seriousness of her health situation, she recalled, “I would have more frequent seizures during my period or before my period. I would get really hot, and I would start convulsing."

Eventual Hamlin underwent endometriosis surgery and had endometrial implants, which relieved symptoms and seizures.

"It feels good to know that it can be fixed," she said. "I’m very grateful, but you do have to do a lot of research on your own."

Apart from this, Hamlin revealed that she was also battling with anxiety, depression, substance dependence, and a past accidental overdose but these were personal disclosures and not medical diagnoses.