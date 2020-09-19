Nawaz set to break silence from London with live address during APC

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — Geo.tv/Files

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to break his political silence with an address that will be broadcast live from London to the All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad on Sunday.



Nawaz’s eldest son Hussain Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that arrangements have been made to broadcast the PML-N supremo's speech to the APC directly.

The ex-premier's address will be streamed live on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube from Hussain's office.

On Saturday, Ishaq Dar’s son Ali Dar was seen taking media equipment to Hussain’s office.

Hussain confirmed that arrangements have been made for Nawaz's appearance and speech to the APC

The former premier's eldest son said that Nawaz will be addressing the conference around noon Pakistani time.

Read more: Nawaz, Zardari's APC address to be broadcast live on social media, says PPP

Nawaz’s addresses to the APC will be his foray into Pakistani politics after arriving in London in November 2019 for medical treatment.

Hussain suspected that Nawaz’s speech may not be aired on TV under the government's pressure but said it has become impossible to stop anyone’s message from going out in today's age.

“Pakistani media has been forced not to show Nawaz, Maryam, and other PML-N leaders' speeches, but their message has always gone out through Nawaz’s strong support base.

His message is so powerful that the government has reacted in panic with warnings to media. The government has proven again it feels threatened by Nawaz but it’s not in control of the government to stop his message. It will reach to millions of people through his supporters.”

Read more: Nawaz Sharif joins Twitter, once again calls for 'respecting the vote'

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that was not possible that an "absconding criminal" takes part in political activities and gives speeches.

Gill said that the government would use the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other laws to take action against Nawaz if the former prime minister's address to the APC is broadcast.

"The Sharif family can tell nothing but lies. They are such [habitual] liars that they even lied about a disease," he alleged.

The PPP confirmed on Saturday that both Nawaz and former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend the APC via video link.

The opposition parties had decided to convene an APC at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20. The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting comprising leaders from all opposition parties, who decided that it was time to show the incumbent government the door.

"The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment's delay," JUI-F's Durrani had said.

Read more: Nawaz well enough for politics, unwell to face the law: Shibli

"We want free and fair elections in the country, with no interference whatsoever," he had further said, terming the 2018 general elections "a disgrace to the whole country".

Durrani had said that opposition parties were on the same page that giving the incumbent government one more day in power would be unjust. "This government has destroyed the country in its two years" of rule, he added.

The upcoming APC, he had said, would decide on the plan of action as the opposition leaders had already made up their minds on numerous issues that the country was facing.

"The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change," he had said.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz, denying his request for exemption from court appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield Properties cases.

The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in order to ensure the PML-N leader's appearance at an upcoming hearing on September 22.