Bollywood
Sunday Sep 20 2020
Anurag Kashyap lands in trouble as actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual abuse

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has landed in trouble after Indian actress named Payal Ghosh made serious allegations against him. 

Ghosh alleged that Kashyap abused her and forced himself onto her against her will.

Responding to the allegations, Kashyap, in a series of tweets he defended himself by saying that all the claims made by Ghosh are false.

The Bombay Velvet director took to Twitter to say, "What happened, you took a long time to attempt to silence me. No problem. In an attempt to silence me, you said too much dragging other women in it, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam!

Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while putting allegations at me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move. Yes, Madam, I have been married twice. If that is a crime, then I accept it. I have fallen in love many-a-times and I accept it," he wrote in Hindi.

In another one of his tweets, Kashyap said, "Be it my first wife, second, or any lover, or any actresses I have worked with, or girls who work in my team, or be it any woman I met in isolation or in public, I have never indulged in any inappropriate activity with them nor do I encourage it. Rest whatever happens, I will see. The truth of the matter is clearly visible in your video, rest I only have love and prayers for you. I am sorry for replying to your English text in Hindi."

