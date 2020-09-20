Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Punjab approves Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to counter sale of substandard cosmetics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

The provincial minister says that the amendment bill would ensure the manufacture of cosmetics products in accordance with international standards.  — Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday approved the Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to ensure that the production of cosmetics is at par with international standards.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provincial cabinet has approved the Punjab Drug Amendment Bill in the wider interest of the people.

He said that those who manufacture and sell counterfeit cosmetics are playing with the health of the people and lamented that the "mafia" that manufactures and sells counterfeit cosmetics operated without fear of reproach.

The chief minister went on to say that it was due to the dereliction of the concerned institutions in the past that the people were robbed of their health and money.

Stressing that the amendment bill would ensure the manufacture of cosmetics in accordance with international standards, Buzdar said that now beauty products would be free from ingredients that cause cancer, allergies, and skin diseases.

The sale of counterfeit and substandard cosmetics in shops would be strictly prohibited, he said, adding that it was important to create awareness among the people about the use of safe and quality cosmetics.

