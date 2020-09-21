No Islamic sect should be declared non-Muslim: President Alvi

Can't connect right now! retry
President Arif Alvi  addressing the wahdat-e-ummat conference held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, on September 21, 2020. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi said Monday terrorism, extremism, sectarian violence, killings, and vandalism in the name of religion were against Islam, as he stressed on the need for religious harmony across the country.

Addressing the Wahdat-e-Ummat conference held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Alvi said that all schools of thought and religious leaders have declared their non-allegiance with terrorism in the name of religion.

"No speaker, preacher, or zakir will insult the prophets, Ahl-al-Bait in their speech," he said, adding: "If someone makes blasphemous remarks then all schools of thought will declare their disassociation with that preacher."

The president said that blasphemy should be dealt with according to the law and that no Islamic sect should be declared non-Muslim.

No Muslim or non-Muslim should be killed extra-judicially, he said, adding that the publication and distribution of provocative material should also be prohibited.

Only the fatwas issued in the light of the Qur'an and Sunnah will be considered valid, the president said.

"No one will insult Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) companions, the righteous caliphs, the wives of the Prophet (PBUH)," he said.

The government should crackdown on those who insult the places of worship of minorities and their lives and property, the president stressed.

