Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Kalki Koechlin comes to ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's defense amid sexual assault scandal

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Bollywood actor and ex-wife of director Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin has come forth to defend him after the recent sexual assault claims came to surface against him.

Turning to her social media, the Gully Boy star voiced her support for her former husband and told the world how she was supported by him every time she felt unsafe.

“Trolls toh troll karenge (trolls will troll),” wrote Kalki in her tweet.

“Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life,” she wrote in her statement.

“I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together,” she went on to say.

“This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one.”

“It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place,” she added. 

