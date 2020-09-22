In a major move, Punjab IGP reshuffles 45 top officers

Can't connect right now! retry
40 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)s have also been transferred and posted on different posts across the province. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: In another major reshuffle, Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani late on Monday night issued orders of transfer and posting of 45 top police officers including three Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs), The News reported Tuesday.

Asif Amin Awan has been posted as SSP Operations Multan, SSP Investigations Faisalabad Kashif Aslam posted SSP Operations Faisalabad while Additional SP Security Lahore Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar has been posted as SSP Investigations Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, SP Investigations Sheikhupura Muhammad Akmal has been posted as SP Security Lahore, SP in-service training wing Police College Sihala, Amir Khalil has been posted as SP Training School, Rawalpindi.

Moreover, 40 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) have also been transferred and posted on different posts across the province.

Read more: AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani

Last month, the IGP, while addressing first press conference since his appointment, reportedly gave the signal that he would not make reshuffle in the Punjab police.

He had also said that two positive developments were the government’s decision to sanction more police patrolling vehicles which will now be “immediately new” and the recruitment of officers.

“Our people continue to retire and we are low on officers routinely. So we seek to fill our sanctioned strength and it will soon be replenished."

