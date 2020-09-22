Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

After falling prey to COVID-19, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor plans to make good use of this life experience by donating plasma after complete recovery.

It was only two weeks prior that the actor announced that he is an asymptomatic carrier for the virus, ''It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine.”

He also went on to say, “I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.''

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

One of Arjun’s biggest wishes has been to do his part in making the world a better place and with his donation, he hopes it aids all people in critical need.

A medical personal overseeing Arjun’s treatment also agreed to comment on his future plans for plasma donation, under the promise of anonymity.

They were quoted telling the Times of India, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better.”

The insider also added, “Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures. It is really nice of him to do this. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning.”

More From Bollywood:

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail
Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma

Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse
Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’

Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’
Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency

Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency
Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone

Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone
Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha
Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’

Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’
Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate

Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate
Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Latest

view all