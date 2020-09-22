Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

After falling prey to COVID-19, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor plans to make good use of this life experience by donating plasma after complete recovery.



It was only two weeks prior that the actor announced that he is an asymptomatic carrier for the virus, ''It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine.”



He also went on to say, “I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.''

One of Arjun’s biggest wishes has been to do his part in making the world a better place and with his donation, he hopes it aids all people in critical need.

A medical personal overseeing Arjun’s treatment also agreed to comment on his future plans for plasma donation, under the promise of anonymity.

They were quoted telling the Times of India, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better.”

The insider also added, “Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures. It is really nice of him to do this. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning.”