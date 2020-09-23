Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Muhammad Ejaz Khan

Active COVID-19 cases spike again in Balochistan

By
Muhammad Ejaz Khan

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

The total tally in the province is 14,607 and the death count is 145 on September 23. Photo: Reuters/File

Spike in positive cases of coronavirus in Balochistan, in the last month, has set alarm bells ringing in the province.

From August 25 to date, over 1,000 people have been infected with the deadly COVID-19, bringing the total tally in the province to 14,607 on September 23 and the death count to 145.

Separately, close to two dozen education institutions in the province have reported outbreaks so far since September 15, when Pakistan decided to reopen some schools and colleges.

As per official records, shared with Geo.tv, 334 people have so far tested positive for the virus at education institutes in the province. In response, the Balochistan government has closed down 21 schools, one college and two universities.

Read more: There may be unrecorded COVID-19 victims in Balochistan, admit officials

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, Balochistan’s capital city, Quetta, reported a positivity rate of 9.4% on September 20, which was higher than any major city or district in the country. The WHO recommends a positive rate of below 5% for two weeks before governments can consider lifting restrictions.

In order to stem the rise in cases, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has directed health authorities to submit recommendations to him this week, including whether another smart lockdown needs to be imposed in the province.

“We are monitoring the situation very carefully,” Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson of the provincial government told Geo.tv, “We have to protect our children from coronavirus at all costs.”

Another health official, who asked not to be named, said the surge in cases is due to people neglecting government-mandated health guidelines. “If we are not careful, we could be headed for another lockdown,” he added.

More From Pakistan:

Alleged rapists gave Karachi survivor 'influential' person's contact for job after assault

Alleged rapists gave Karachi survivor 'influential' person's contact for job after assault
PCB likely to continue with Younis Khan as batting coach

PCB likely to continue with Younis Khan as batting coach
PCB in talks with South Africa for limited-overs series: report

PCB in talks with South Africa for limited-overs series: report
PM Imran 'deeply appreciates' President Erdogan for raising Kashmir issue at UNGA

PM Imran 'deeply appreciates' President Erdogan for raising Kashmir issue at UNGA
Karachi load-shedding goes beyond 12 hours as K-Electric, SSGC spar over gas supply

Karachi load-shedding goes beyond 12 hours as K-Electric, SSGC spar over gas supply
Pakistan 'essential' regional partner, says US ambassador-designate

Pakistan 'essential' regional partner, says US ambassador-designate
Pakistan’s COVID-19 response highlighted at international forum

Pakistan’s COVID-19 response highlighted at international forum
Notices issued to eight SECP officials allegedly involved in data leak

Notices issued to eight SECP officials allegedly involved in data leak
Civil-military leaders agreed on need for turning a new page in top-level huddle: Asif

Civil-military leaders agreed on need for turning a new page in top-level huddle: Asif
Two men allegedly kidnap, gang rape 22-year-old woman in Karachi

Two men allegedly kidnap, gang rape 22-year-old woman in Karachi
'You are our heroes': CJCSC Gen Raza confers civil awards on scientists, engineers

'You are our heroes': CJCSC Gen Raza confers civil awards on scientists, engineers
Army 'alive to emerging challenges', says Gen Bajwa after Battle Tank VT-4 demonstration

Army 'alive to emerging challenges', says Gen Bajwa after Battle Tank VT-4 demonstration

Latest

view all