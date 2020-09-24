Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran to address key UN panel on financial gaps today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the panel via video link today. Phoo: AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a high-level panel of the United Nations on International Financial Accountability, Transparency, and Integrity via video link today, Radio Pakistan reported. 

The 15-member panel was launched in March by the Presidents of the UN General Assembly and UN Economic and Social Council.

The international forum was formed to help address the financing gap for implementing the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The event is being convened to present the interim report of the panel, which identifies the major gaps in implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption, and anti-money laundering.

In his capacity as President of the UN Economic and Social Council, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, is also set to speak in the panel's moderated session.

