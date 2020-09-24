Kangana Ranaut dishes on Bollywood’s NCB summons: ‘they are regretting their cruelty’

Kangana Ranaut’s recent statement regarding the NBC probe into the alleged ‘drug mafia’ of Bollywood has set the internet ablaze. What has caused the most impact following this tweet is the recent summons given to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan as well as Shraddha Kapoor by the NBC.

Taking to Twitter the actress pointed out, “Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back.”

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone got roped into a meeting with the NBC, after Times Now leaked snip-bits of her drug related conversations with her manager via Whatsapp.

When the screenshots initially came out, Kangana was the first to jump onto social media and point out, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ," (sic)



