Sanjay Dutt's wife talks about 'walking together' amid his cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt got diagnosed with cancer last month after he complained of shortness of breath

Sanjay Dutt in the midst of a horrific battle against cancer after being diagnosed with it last month.



The actor is receiving preliminary treatment in Mumbai and will fly to the US for the rest of his chemotherapy reportedly.

While the Khalnaayak actor battles against cancer, his wife Maanayata came forth penning a heartfelt note about this journey in their life.

Posting a picture with her kids and husband, Maanayata wrote, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod.”

In the photo, we can see Sanjay Dutt looking dapper while dressed in a black tee and beige pants while Maanayata looks pretty in a floral yellow dress, which she paired with black heels.

Sanjay Dutt will be starting the third cycle of his chemotherapy in Mumbai on September 30.







