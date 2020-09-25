Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
MAMumtaz Alvi

PTI foreign funding case: ECP's scrutiny body restarts probe

By
MAMumtaz Alvi

Friday Sep 25, 2020

PTI foreign funding case is pending since November 2014, witnessing various hiccups. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday started the investigations into PTI’s foreign funding case afresh after an initial report submitted by the panel on August 17 was rejected for being incomplete and not in detail.

It was rare that the scrutiny report was prepared after over 70 meetings and two and half years of the committee deliberations that was initially mandated to complete scrutiny in one month, according to a report published in The News Friday.

PTI foreign funding case is pending since November 2014, witnessing various hiccups. However, even today, it is hard to speculate as to when it will be decided, the publication reported.

Sources told the publication that in the meeting, the scrutiny committee restarted from scratches by seeking to verify the evidence submitted by the petitioner that includes evidence on illegal funding, money laundering, concealment of bank accounts, and receiving funds in private bank accounts of PTI employees.

On Monday, the ECP had rejected the report on PTI’s foreign funding accounts, terming it neither complete nor well detailed in all respect.

The commission had ordered the committee to conduct afresh the scrutiny and complete the process in six weeks.

The ECP in its order dated August 27, 2020, stated that "the Commission has thoroughly gone through it and came to the conclusion "that the Committee neither scrutinised the record nor evaluated the evidence from the documents".

It goes without saying that the much-awaited order validates the concerns of the petitioner Akbar S Babar, expressed repeatedly regarding the transparency and credibility of the scrutiny process by the committee formed in March 2018 on the order of the commission.

The foreign funding case, filed by Babar, who remained a close confidante of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, way back in November 2014 and alleged financial irregularities in the party funding, which poured in from abroad.

The ECP, in its order, had reprimanded three-member committee by stating that "it was the duty and responsibility of the committee to scrutinise the authenticity and reliability and credibility of each and every document submitted by both parties and after proper scrutiny of documents".

It is painful to say that directions were not followed in the strict sense despite lapse of more than 28/29 months, the order stated.

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court orders APS report be made public

Supreme Court orders APS report be made public
Seven Conservative MPs relaunch ‘Conservative Friends of Kashmir'

Seven Conservative MPs relaunch ‘Conservative Friends of Kashmir'
LHC stops PCB from taking financial guarantees from PSL franchises for next season

LHC stops PCB from taking financial guarantees from PSL franchises for next season
Foreign-educated police officer resigns after being verbally abused by Lahore CCPO

Foreign-educated police officer resigns after being verbally abused by Lahore CCPO
PM Imran to raise Kashmir issue in UNGA address today

PM Imran to raise Kashmir issue in UNGA address today
NEPRA approves hike in power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit

NEPRA approves hike in power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit
Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future

Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future
PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries

PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries
Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court

Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court
GB election commission issues schedule for Nov 15 polls

GB election commission issues schedule for Nov 15 polls
Afghan peace process: Spoilers can pose 'formidable challenges', says FM Qureshi

Afghan peace process: Spoilers can pose 'formidable challenges', says FM Qureshi
Police nab three, including domestic help, over elderly woman's murder in Lahore's DHA

Police nab three, including domestic help, over elderly woman's murder in Lahore's DHA

Latest

view all