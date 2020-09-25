Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Reuters

Top Bollywood actors receive summons in Indian drug investigation

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Indian actor Deepika Padukone accepts the "Crystal Award" during the opening of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. — Reuters/Files

MUMBAI: Some of Bollywood’s biggest actors are being questioned in a widening drug probe by federal agencies that has sent shockwaves through India’s beleaguered film industry and dominated prime time news headlines.

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood for the last month in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor who was found dead at his residence in June.

The NCB is scheduled to question actress Deepika Padukone, one of the industry’s most well-known names, on Saturday, Indian media reported. Officials at NCB’s Mumbai office did not respond to calls from Reuters.

Padukone, 34, among the industry’s highest paid stars, was seen landing in Mumbai late on Thursday, ahead of her questioning on Saturday, according to local TV news. Padukone or her representatives were not immediately available to comment.

The NCB has already questioned several well-known persons connected to the industry this week in Mumbai, including producers, talent managers and a fashion designer.

The investigation is aimed at unearthing a possible nexus between the film industry and the drug trade, an Indian law enforcement official told Reuters.

“We don’t know who is next. It’s scary,” said a Bollywood producer, who did not want to be named, adding that there were fears that more big names could feature in the probe.

The 191 billion rupee ($2.59 billion) Indian film industry, of which Mumbai-based Bollywood forms a major part, has been struggling with a lean year, as theatres continue to remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the federal police agency is now investigating if there was any foul play.

Earlier this month, the NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had been dating Rajput at the time of his death, for being “active in a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies”, according to a copy of her bail order.

Chakraborty and her brother Showik are currently in jail in Mumbai.

More From Bollywood:

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan react to S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's death

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan react to S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's death
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash in for questioning by NCB

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash in for questioning by NCB
Ranveer Singh fearing Deepika’s mental health, asks to accompany her at NCB office

Ranveer Singh fearing Deepika’s mental health, asks to accompany her at NCB office
Ranveer Singh vows to help the deaf community in India

Ranveer Singh vows to help the deaf community in India

Malaika Arora shares her coronavirus journey and how she coped with the ordeal

Malaika Arora shares her coronavirus journey and how she coped with the ordeal

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai amid tight security to appear before NCB

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai amid tight security to appear before NCB
Sanjay Dutt's wife talks about 'walking together' amid his cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt's wife talks about 'walking together' amid his cancer diagnosis

Kangana Ranaut dishes on Bollywood’s NCB summons: ‘they are regretting their cruelty’

Kangana Ranaut dishes on Bollywood’s NCB summons: ‘they are regretting their cruelty’
Kangana Ranaut emotional over Bombay HC’s comment on her demolished house

Kangana Ranaut emotional over Bombay HC’s comment on her demolished house
Arjun Rampal quarantined after two costars test positive for coronavirus

Arjun Rampal quarantined after two costars test positive for coronavirus

Deepika Padukone meets lawyers before leaving Goa for NCB questioning

Deepika Padukone meets lawyers before leaving Goa for NCB questioning

Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap: ‘If found guilty, I’ll be first to break ties’

Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap: ‘If found guilty, I’ll be first to break ties’

Latest

view all