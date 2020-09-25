PCB to launch club registration next month: Wasim Khan

Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan. — Geosuper.tv/Files

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan on Friday announced that club cricket registration will be launched next month.

The chief executive, speaking to media, said that the formation of a structure and system will promote club cricket in the country.



In reply to a question, he said that he cannot discuss the case of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as it is sub judice.

Khan, replying to another question, said that he was not aware of the players' case pending before the Federal Investigation Agency and the relevant court proceedings.

The PCB CEO said that meetings with captain Azhar Ali and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq were scheduled for next week.

Khan said that the South African cricket team would visit Pakistan in January 2021.

He said that Pakistan Shaheens will also tour New Zealand along with the senior team. "They will play two [Tests] and five Twenty20 matches on the tour."