Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

PCB to launch club registration next month: Wasim Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

 Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan. — Geosuper.tv/Files 

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan on Friday announced that club cricket registration will be launched next month.

The chief executive, speaking to media, said that the formation of a structure and system will promote club cricket in the country.

In reply to a question, he said that he cannot discuss the case of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as it is sub judice.

Khan, replying to another question, said that he was not aware of the players' case pending before the Federal Investigation Agency and the relevant court proceedings.

The PCB CEO said that meetings with captain Azhar Ali and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq were scheduled for next week.

Khan said that the South African cricket team would visit Pakistan in January 2021.

He said that Pakistan Shaheens will also tour New Zealand along with the senior team. "They will play two [Tests] and five Twenty20 matches on the tour."

More From Sports:

Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' commentary during IPL

Anushka Sharma slams Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' commentary during IPL
PSL 2020: 13 indicted for alleged part in spot-fixing racket with Indian bookies

PSL 2020: 13 indicted for alleged part in spot-fixing racket with Indian bookies
French Open to allow close to 1,000 fans a day at Roland Garros

French Open to allow close to 1,000 fans a day at Roland Garros
A 'leaked' private chat shows what a gem Dean Jones was as a person

A 'leaked' private chat shows what a gem Dean Jones was as a person
New Zealand govt gives go ahead for Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours

New Zealand govt gives go ahead for Pakistan, West Indies cricket tours
KL Rahul breaks IPL record with unbeaten century

KL Rahul breaks IPL record with unbeaten century
PCB removes Faisal Iqbal as Balochistan head coach over fake degree inquiry

PCB removes Faisal Iqbal as Balochistan head coach over fake degree inquiry
Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Cricketing world reacts to death of Australia great Dean Jones

Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India

Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India
PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing

PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing
PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021

PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021
Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah too young to play as pair in Tests: Saeed Ajmal

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah too young to play as pair in Tests: Saeed Ajmal

Latest

view all