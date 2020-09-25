Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Proud of being 'army's spokesperson': Sheikh Rashid

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

 Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid addressing media in Lahore, on September 25, 2020. — YouTube

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Friday stating he was proud of being labelled the "Pakistan Army's spokesperson," said he is "not an Indian agent".

Addressing the media in the city, he spoke of the recent meetings between civil and military leadership and said: "I have only made small references to the meetings [...] If I share mobile phone data, all hell will break loose."

Referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's speech via video link to the opposition's multi-party conference, he said the address "was that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian industrialist Sajjan Jindal", Rashid said.

The Awami Muslim League president said that the opposition would neither stage a sit-in, nor resign from the assemblies. They will not even move a vote of no confidence in the parliament, he said.

The federal minister claimed that Nawaz's daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had "ousted" her father from power. "Maryam is responsible for ending Nawaz's politics."

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the "wickets" of PML-N and PPP, he said, adding however: "My heart [beats] for Shehbaz Sharif.

Rashid acknowledged rising inflation in the country, saying he cannot shoot down the claim.

The minister also spoke of his ministry's performance. "We have to get the railways [back on track] with China's help," he said.

Imran Khan will not rest until corruption's rooted out of the country, he added.

More From Pakistan:

Opposition wants to drive a wedge between govt and army: PM Imran

Opposition wants to drive a wedge between govt and army: PM Imran
Pakistanis can now travel to Saudi Arabia without any restrictions: FO

Pakistanis can now travel to Saudi Arabia without any restrictions: FO
No law for public hanging for rapists in offing: Shireen Mazari

No law for public hanging for rapists in offing: Shireen Mazari
8-year-old among two injured in Indian forces' firing along LoC: ISPR

8-year-old among two injured in Indian forces' firing along LoC: ISPR
Suspects on the run as controversy continues to surround CIifton gang-rape case

Suspects on the run as controversy continues to surround CIifton gang-rape case
Rs150mn worth of currencies, 13kg gold recovered during FIA raid in Karachi

Rs150mn worth of currencies, 13kg gold recovered during FIA raid in Karachi
All classes below 8th grade to resume on Sept 28 in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

All classes below 8th grade to resume on Sept 28 in Sindh: Saeed Ghani
APS report attributes 'fiasco' to shoddy security arrangements overall

APS report attributes 'fiasco' to shoddy security arrangements overall
Karachi police officer slain in shootout with fleeing dacoits

Karachi police officer slain in shootout with fleeing dacoits
Eight-year-old found dead in gunny bag in Karachi likely raped: police

Eight-year-old found dead in gunny bag in Karachi likely raped: police
Supreme Court orders APS report be made public

Supreme Court orders APS report be made public
Seven Conservative MPs relaunch ‘Conservative Friends of Kashmir'

Seven Conservative MPs relaunch ‘Conservative Friends of Kashmir'

Latest

view all