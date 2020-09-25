Proud of being 'army's spokesperson': Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid addressing media in Lahore, on September 25, 2020. — YouTube

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Friday stating he was proud of being labelled the "Pakistan Army's spokesperson," said he is "not an Indian agent".



Addressing the media in the city, he spoke of the recent meetings between civil and military leadership and said: "I have only made small references to the meetings [...] If I share mobile phone data, all hell will break loose."

Referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's speech via video link to the opposition's multi-party conference, he said the address "was that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian industrialist Sajjan Jindal", Rashid said.

The Awami Muslim League president said that the opposition would neither stage a sit-in, nor resign from the assemblies. They will not even move a vote of no confidence in the parliament, he said.



The federal minister claimed that Nawaz's daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had "ousted" her father from power. "Maryam is responsible for ending Nawaz's politics."

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the "wickets" of PML-N and PPP, he said, adding however: "My heart [beats] for Shehbaz Sharif.

Rashid acknowledged rising inflation in the country, saying he cannot shoot down the claim.



The minister also spoke of his ministry's performance. "We have to get the railways [back on track] with China's help," he said.



Imran Khan will not rest until corruption's rooted out of the country, he added.