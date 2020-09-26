Sara Ali Khan reaches NCB office to record statement in Bollywood drug nexus case

Indian star Sara Ali Khan, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday in Goa, arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday to record her statement in Bollywood drug nexus case.



According to Indian media, the Simmba actress arrived in Mumbai with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim from Goa after the NCB summoned her for investigation.

With the narcotics angle of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many A- List Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by the NCB.

Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are also recording their statement with the NCB today.

Earlier, according to Indian media, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash have confessed to drug chats.

Extra security has been deployed for Deepika, Sara and Shraddha outside the NCB office.