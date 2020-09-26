Pakistan chosen to join WEF's Champions for Nature community

World Economic Forum's mission is cited as "committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas". — Photo courtesy weforum.org

Pakistan, in recognition of the green policies introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been inducted by World Economic Forum to a global Champions for Nature community.



Pakistan will now be part of "a community of leaders disrupting business-as-usual to lead the way to a nature-positive global economy and halt nature loss by 2030".

Adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam announced the development on Twitter, saying that Pakistan made it to the community in recognition of its various initiatives to combat climate hazards.

“Good news for Pakistan - [the country got] selected to be a global ChampionForNature by the WEF in global recognition of the Green policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, Green Stimulus, and Protected Areas Initiative,” the adviser wrote on Twitter.

According to the official letter of recognition shared by the minister: "Your country's holistic approach to fighting climate change, nature degradation and loss of livelihoods holds lessons for us all."



“Your strong commitment to the nature agenda and to the key role of reforestation — which we are supporting with the forum’s trillion tree platform — will be invaluable for the success of the Champions for Nature Community,” the letter adds.



In August, over a million volunteers of the prime minister's Tiger Force planted trees as part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative, also marking “Tiger Force Day” as earlier announced by the prime minister.

The government also introduced the Green Stimulus project, aimed at promoting plantation, setting up nurseries and natural forests, as well as honey, fruit, and olive plantations in the country — creating jobs as well as restoring the natural ecosystem in the process.





