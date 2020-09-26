Soldier martyred as Indian army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC: ISPR

Can't connect right now! retry
RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred after Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control's Kotkotera Sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Saturday.

"Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material," the military's media wing said.

Read more: 8-year-old among two injured in Indian forces' firing along LoC

"During intense exchange of fire, Naik Dil Faraz, 34, [and] resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad, embraced [martyrdom] fighting valiantly in the line of duty," it added.

A day earlier, the ISPR had said that Indian troops have committed at least 2,340 ceasefire violations in 2020.

