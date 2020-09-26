Soldier martyred as Indian army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC: ISPR

Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, says ISPR. — AFP/Files

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred after Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control's Kotkotera Sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Saturday.

"Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material," the military's media wing said.

"During intense exchange of fire, Naik Dil Faraz, 34, [and] resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad, embraced [martyrdom] fighting valiantly in the line of duty," it added.



A day earlier, the ISPR had said that Indian troops have committed at least 2,340 ceasefire violations in 2020.