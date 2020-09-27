Can't connect right now! retry
Ambassador Munir Akram censures Modi for his silence on ‘international issues’ in UN

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram said that Modi's speech was divorced from reality. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan 

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations UN General Assembly, saying that the Indian premier was silent on critical international issues, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Commenting on the Indian premier’s speech, he said it was divorced from the reality of an intolerant, divided, brutal and economically failing India, engaged in disputes with all its neighbours.

He criticised Modi for speaking about his reforms during the speech, adding that the world was not concerned with the Indian premier's claims of freeing 600 million people from openly defecating.

The world is not interested in how many Indians defecate in public, he said. He slammed Modi for skipping important topics such as climate change and the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Read more: India's vaccine capacity will help 'all humanity': Indian PM Modi

Since August 5, 2019, India has come under heavy criticism from the UN and other international human rights organisations, as well as the media for its oppressive occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, its gross human rights violations of the Kashmir people, and marginalization of its minorities, including millions of Muslims.

